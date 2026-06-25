Aston Villa advance talks to sign Emerson Royal

Aston Villa will hope to sign 27-year-old Brazilian right-back Emerson Royal from Flamengo after advancing talks for a summer deal.

According to an update by Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande, Emerson Royal is surprisingly the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are actively pursuing the defender to fill a need at right-back, with the club keen to strengthen their defensive unit during the ongoing transfer window.

Per Vene Casagrande, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners are in the decisive stages of negotiations with Flamengo, with talks with the South American full-back also advancing. The Brazilian journalist has suggested that the Rubro-Negro are “seriously considering” Aston Villa’s proposal, worth around R$55 million, and that a deal could be completed “at any moment”.

The Emerson Royal renaissance

Emerson Royal’s move to Flamengo has revived his career after mixed spells in Europe. After an indifferent time across spells with Real Betis, Tottenham Hotspur, and AC Milan, returning to his homeland allowed him to regain consistency.

The Brazilian right-back has been impressive in the 2026 season, providing four assists in 21 appearances across all competitions while accumulating over 1,500 minutes of game time. Emerson’s exploits for Flamengo have stimulated the interest of several well-known clubs, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League return on the cards?

Aston Villa are actively pursuing Emerson Royal to fill a need at right-back. With right-back Andres Garcia linked with a move away, Villa must secure a replacement. The Spaniard is keen on seeking greener pastures after becoming a peripheral figure during his stint with the West Midlands outfit.

Garcia’s departure will leave Unai Emery with only Matty Cash as a specialist right-back in his squad, with Ezri Konsa being a makeshift option for the position. So, Aston Villa must pursue a recognised right-back, with several candidates, including Oscar Mingueza, emerging as targets.

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However, it seems Emerson has become a top target for Aston Villa after they recently submitted an offer to sign him. With talks between all parties advancing and Flamengo contemplating accepting Villa’s offer, a summer agreement may be on the cards. However, the Brazilian right-back will be a risky acquisition after his struggles with Tottenham, though he will feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League.