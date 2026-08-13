Al-Qadsiah agree deal to sign Tijjani Reijnders, player approval pending

Al-Qadsiah have reached an agreement worth €60 million with Manchester City for Tijjani Reijnders, although the Dutch midfielder has yet to give the move his approval.

According to Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Manchester City have agreed to sell Tijjani Reijnders to Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah for a €60 million fee. Talks with the player’s representatives are continuing to progress, but the Dutchman has yet to give the green light to the move.

Manchester City signed Reijnders for more than £46 million from AC Milan last summer, with the Dutchman appearing to be a strong fit for Pep Guardiola’s possession-based system. The 28-year-old made a flying start to the campaign, scoring and providing an assist on his Premier League debut against Wolves.

The Netherlands international continued to deliver steady performances as the season progressed, but his impact diminished as he lost playing time in the final 15 league games and started just twice. Overall, it appeared that Guardiola had lost faith in the midfielder, and he is now close to leaving Manchester City.

Saudi move imminent?

Al-Qadsiah are the club to reach an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Reijnders. The Saudi side will pay €60 million for the 28-year-old Dutchman, which would represent a decent profit for the Premier League club on their investment in the former AC Milan midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed the agreement between the clubs, although Al-Qadsiah have yet to agree personal terms with Reijnders. The player has not made a final decision on the transfer, but the Saudi Pro League club are advancing in talks and remains confident of striking a deal with the Dutchman.

Midfield reshuffle and next steps

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed the agreement between the clubs, although Al-Qadsiah have yet to agree personal terms with Reijnders. Nottingham Forest were reportedly interested earlier in the summer and could still explore a move for the Dutchman.

Having lost Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid on a free transfer, and with Barcelona advancing in the chase of Rodri, Manchester City have a considerable gap to fill in midfield. Ayyoub Bouaddi is reportedly a key target and is edging closer to joining the club.

Enzo Fernandez remains a key target for City manager Enzo Maresca, with Chelsea reportedly setting a deadline of 5 pm UK time on Friday for City or other suitors to submit proposals. Time is running out to secure an agreement for the Argentine.