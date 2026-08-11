Jose Mourinho rules out Real Madrid move for Martin Zubimendi

Jose Mourinho is not interested in signing Martin Zubimendi after missing out on Rodri, with the Arsenal man not fitting into the Portuguese manager’s plans.

Jose Mourinho has ruled out signing Martin Zubimendi, with the Arsenal midfielder not fitting into the Portuguese manager’s plans after Real Madrid missed out on Rodri to Barcelona, according to Spanish news site Fichajes.

Real Madrid face a critical midfield gap after Barcelona secured the advantage in the race to sign Rodri, leaving their window incomplete without midfield reinforcement. Jose Mourinho’s arrival as manager coincided with Florentino Perez signing several experienced professionals.

After bringing in Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, and Ibrahima Konate, Madrid signed Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig in a club-record deal. They also successfully renewed Vinicius Junior’s contract until 2032 while simultaneously pursuing the signing of Rodri from Manchester City.

Rodri twist creates midfield dilemma

Despite pursuing the Spanish midfielder for some time, Real Madrid have now lost out to Barcelona, with the Catalans advancing in talks with Manchester City. There is now a need for a new midfielder as an alternative to Rodri, with suggestions of interest in Martin Zubimendi.

The Spanish midfielder, who joined Arsenal in a £60 million deal from Real Sociedad last summer, was of interest to Real Madrid at the time. However, the Gunners secured his signing, and the Bernabeu giants have now been linked with the Spanish international once again.

However, Mourinho has no interest in signing Zubimendi, with the report from Spanish news site Fichajes suggesting that the £60 million Arsenal star does not fit into the Portuguese manager’s plans. In Zubimendi’s case, there have been suggestions that he could be sold following the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes.

Alternatives in focus as Madrid seek reinforcement

Real Madrid have been linked with several options following their failure to sign Rodri, including Manchester City-linked Ayyoub Bouaddi as an alternative. Other reports have mentioned new names, including Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, which suggests there is ongoing interest in midfield reinforcement before the window closes.

Real Madrid have not yet confirmed a midfield signing, though alternatives remain under consideration and that could change quickly if the club identify a player who suits Mourinho’s system.