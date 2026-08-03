Tottenham hold positive talks to sign Cody Gakpo, deal difficult

Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to sign 27-year-old versatile Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo from Liverpool this summer after holding concrete talks with him.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Cody Gakpo is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are targeting a versatile attacker to bolster the forward line, and they have their sights set on the 27-year-old Liverpool forward.

Per TEAMtalk, the positive talks between Tottenham and Gakpo have compelled the player to warm up to the possibility of moving to North London. However, Liverpool will not entertain bids to part ways with the Dutchman in the coming weeks, with Andoni Iraola understood to be planning to give him a chance in the 2026/27 season.

How has Cody Gakpo fared at Liverpool so far?

Cody Gakpo has made substantial progress since joining Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth £37 million in January 2023. The 27-year-old arrived at Anfield after an excellent campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and he has been an asset for the Merseyside club due to his versatility, with Arne Slot viewing him as a go-to player in the final third during his tenure at the club.

Gakpo has made nearly 200 appearances for Liverpool thus far while chipping in with 50 goals and 23 assists. Meanwhile, the versatile Dutch attacker’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur among the prospective suitors vying for the signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Cody Gakpo has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist for a long time, and they reportedly considered a deal before he joined Liverpool. The continued interest makes logical sense, as the Lilywhites are scouring the market for a versatile attacker due to a lack of firepower in the final third.

Tottenham did not fill Son Heung-min’s void last summer after the veteran South Korean attacker joined MLS club LAFC. Additionally, Richarlison faces an uncertain future at the club, with recent reports suggesting they are ready to sell him before the summer transfer window shuts down. Gakpo has thus emerged as a viable target, with his ability to play as across the frontline making him a like-for-like replacement for Richarlison.

Also Read: Three players Liverpool should target under Andoni Iraola

Firming up the interest in Gakpo has been a result of Eli Junior Kroupi’s foot injury, which has forced Tottenham to identify alternatives. However, with Liverpool shutting down talks over a summer exit for the Netherlands international, Spurs face a tall order in the battle for his signature.