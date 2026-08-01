Juventus make approach for Tijjani Reijnders move

Serie A giants Juventus will look to sign 28-year-old Netherlands international Tijjani Reijnders from Manchester City this summer.

According to a report by La Stampa via Calciomercato, Tijjani Reijnders is the subject of interest from Juventus. The Serie A giants are eager to bolster their first-team squad in the ongoing transfer window by signing a versatile midfielder, and and they have set their sights on the 28-year-old Manchester City midfielder.

Per La Stampa, they Italian heavyweights have “carried out an initial survey to gauge Manchester City’s willingness” to sanction an initial loan deal for Reijnders. The Bianconeri will hold further talks with City in the coming days, hoping to take the Dutchman back to Serie A.

Tijjani Reijnders and his Manchester City woes

Tijjani Reijnders has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Manchester City from AC Milan in a deal worth £46.5 million last summer. The 28-year-old arrived at the Etihad amid hype and fanfare surrounding him after an excellent stint with the Rossoneri. While the player was hot off the blocks at the Etihad, he gradually fell in the pecking order in the second half of his debut season.

The Dutch midfielder has a decent tally of seven goals and eight assists in 3,081 minutes of game time in 50 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City thus far. However, his involvement reduced towards the end of the 2025/26 season, though his declining status at the Etihad has not affected Juventus’s interest in a summer move.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Juventus’s interest in Tijjani Reijnders aligns with the club’s search for midfield depth. The Serie A heavyweights are navigating uncertainty around Khephren Thuram’s future, as the Frenchman faces links with several Premier League clubs. Even if Thuram remains, Juventus need greater quality in midfield, with Teun Koopmeiners struggling to settle and Franck Kessie also on the Bianconeri’s radar as they overhaul their midfield unit.

The Italian giants are thus seeking a midfielder who can partner Manuel Locatelli in the centre of the park with consistency and ball-carrying prowess, qualities Reijnders has demonstrated at the highest level despite his recent struggles at City.

The Manchester City obstacle

Manchester City, however, may prove reluctant sellers. Recent reports have suggested the club could resist the Dutch midfielder’s exit, leaving Juventus facing a challenging negotiation ahead.