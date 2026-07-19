Manchester City increasingly likely to keep Tijjani Reijnders amid Newcastle United links due to Rodri concerns.

Manchester City’s midfield overhaul remains one of the defining stories of the summer transfer window, but not every player linked with an exit is now expected to leave.

As Enzo Maresca reshapes the squad following Pep Guardiola’s departure, the club are balancing incoming signings with the need to retain experienced options during a period of transition. While several clubs have been monitoring City’s midfielders, changing circumstances at the Etihad have significantly altered the future of one player who had previously been viewed as a potential departure.

According to Football Insider, Tijjani Reijnders is now increasingly expected to remain at Manchester City this summer despite interest from Newcastle United and several European clubs. The Dutch international has been linked with a move away in recent months, but uncertainty surrounding Rodri’s long-term future has strengthened City’s determination to keep him.

Rodri has entered the final year of his contract and continues to attract interest from Real Madrid, while Bernardo Silva has already departed following the expiration of his deal. Those developments have reduced City’s willingness to sanction another significant midfield exit.

Although Elliot Anderson is set to arrive from Nottingham Forest in a British-record transfer, Manchester City believe retaining experienced midfielders remains essential ahead of the new campaign.

Rodri uncertainty changes City’s transfer stance

Reijnders enjoyed a productive first season at the Etihad, contributing 14 goal involvements in 50 appearances across all competitions.

While his minutes became more limited towards the end of the campaign, City continue to value his technical quality and versatility in midfield. Maresca is believed to see the Netherlands international as an important squad member capable of operating in multiple central roles. That assessment has become even more important given the uncertainty surrounding Rodri.

Should the Spanish midfielder leave or continue to delay a decision on his future, City would be reluctant to weaken an already evolving midfield by allowing Reijnders to depart as well.

Newcastle face an increasingly difficult task

Newcastle United have been among the clubs credited with an interest in Reijnders, while Atletico Madrid and Galatasaray have also monitored his situation. However, Manchester City’s position has hardened in recent weeks and Reijnders remains under contract until 2030, placing City in a commanding negotiating position with no financial pressure to consider offers.

Unless circumstances change dramatically before the transfer deadline, the Premier League champions are expected to reject approaches and keep the midfielder as part of Maresca’s plans for the 2026-27 season. For Newcastle, attention may now have to shift towards alternative midfield targets as City’s stance leaves little room for optimism.

Keeping Reijnders looks like the sensible decision for Manchester City. With Bernardo Silva already gone and Rodri’s contract situation unresolved, selling another technically gifted midfielder would create unnecessary risk during Maresca’s first season in charge. Newcastle’s interest is understandable given Reijnders’ quality and versatility, but City have little incentive to negotiate while he remains under a long-term contract. Unless Rodri commits his future or City complete further midfield additions, Reijnders is likely to stay exactly where he is.