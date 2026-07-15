Manchester City pencil in contract talks with Rodri

Hugo Viana is working to keep 30-year-old Spanish international Rodri at Manchester City beyond the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Rodri is the subject of interest from Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they view the 30-year-old Manchester City mainstay as their priority target.

However, while Florentino Perez is preparing to intensify the efforts to sign the Spaniard, TEAMtalk has revealed that Manchester City will hold “decisive talks” with the player to discuss “whether he will remain at the Etihad” beyond the current terms of his contract. Hugo Viana is making the push behind the scenes, and he will attempt to keep the experienced midfielder at the club.

Rodri and his meteoric rise at Manchester City

Rodri has established himself as one of the world’s best players since joining Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth £62.8 million in July 2019. The 30-year-old has made significant progress in the last seven seasons, having been a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country. Additionally, the player reached the pinnacle of his career by winning the Ballon d’Or in 2024.

The Spanish international has made nearly 300 appearances for Manchester City thus far while chipping in with 28 goals and 32 assists. Meanwhile, the experienced midfielder’s exploits have piqued the attention of several European heavyweights. Real Madrid will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

La Liga return on the horizon?

Rodri has been on Real Madrid’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest is understandable, as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have left a gaping hole in the midfield unit at the Santiago Bernabeu since their departures in successive summers. So, even though the Spanish giants have players who can essay multiple roles, the team lacks progression from the middle of the park.

The Manchester City mainstay is thus a one-stop solution who can bolster the team’s defensive output while addressing the progression issues. Recent reports have suggested that Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid’s new head coach, has approved a summer move for the Spaniard during conversations with Florentino Perez.

However, with Manchester City eager to tie the 30-year-old to a new contract, Real Madrid must remain patient to find out the player’s stance on his future. Per TEAMtalk, the Spanish international is “keeping an open mind”, which suggests his next decision remains uncertain.