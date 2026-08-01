Jean-Clair Todibo offered to Napoli, Atalanta also keen

Serie A giants Napoli will have the opportunity to sign 26-year-old French centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo from West Ham United this summer.

According to a report by reputed Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Atalanta and Marseille are also keen on signing Jean-Clair Todibo, with the former establishing contact for a summer move. Per Pedulla, Cristiano Giuntoli, Atalanta’s new sporting director, was keen on signing the 26-year-old West Ham United defender before he moved to East London.

With Atalanta now looking for a centre-back, they have begun making enquiries for several players, including for Todibo. However, Napoli may respond favourably to the offer to sign the Frenchman, as they are concerned about Benoit Badiashile’s fitness despite suggestions of an agreement for a move for the Chelsea defender.

Jean-Clair Todibo and his rollercoaster of a career

Jean-Clair Todibo has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining West Ham United from OGC Nice. The East London club initially signed the 26-year-old on loan in August 2024 before completing a permanent move for €39 million last summer. Since then, he has been in and out of the starting lineup, having struggled to remain consistent in his two seasons with West Ham.

The French defender has made 54 appearances for West Ham thus far while chipping in with one assist. His inconsistencies played a part in the club’s relegation from the Premier League to the EFL Championship, though his stock remains high. An adventure in Serie A may be on the cards in the coming weeks.

Serie A move on the horizon?

Atalanta’s interest in Jean-Clair Todibo is understandable. La Dea will attempt to sign at least one centre-back this summer, as they are reportedly concerned about the long-term futures of Giorgi Scalvini and Odilon Kossounou. While the former is a target for Newcastle United and Tottenham, the latter has courted interest from Crystal Palace. So, they must sign a centre-back in the coming weeks.

As for Napoli, Alessandro Buongiorno’s knee injury has forced the Partenopei to seek a solution from the market. While Benoit Badiashile has been the Serie A club’s top target, they have kept their options open, with Federico Gatti another alternative to the Chelsea defender, apart from Todibo.

With Marseille also in the race, the battle for the West Ham defender’s signature should go down the wire. However, with Napoli offering UEFA Champions League football, they may have a distinct advantage as Todibo looks to zero in on his next destination.