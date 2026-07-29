Benoit Badiashile set to join Napoli as loan deal agreed

Chelsea centre-back Benoit Badiashile is on the verge of joining Serie A club Napoli on a season-long loan deal this summer.

According to an update from Italian journalist Luca Cerchione, Benoit Badiashile has been the subject of interest from Napoli. The Serie A giants are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Chelsea defender.

Per Luca Cerchione, the Partenopei will sign Badiashile on a season-long loan deal, with the agreement containing a purchase option. The loan fee will be worth €3 million, while the Italian heavyweights will hand a five-year, €2.5 million-a-year contract to the Frenchman if he completes a permanent move next year.

How has Benoit Badiashile fared at Chelsea?

Benoit Badiashile has been one of several victims of Chelsea’s infamous hoarding policy since arriving from AS Monaco in January 2023. Once among the world’s most promising centre-backs as a young prospect, the 25-year-old has struggled for regular game time during his stint with the West London club, though he has shown flashes of brilliance.

The French defender has made 71 appearances for Chelsea thus far while chipping in with two goals and one assist. However, while Badiashile has struggled to become a first-choice starter for the West London club, his stock remains high. An adventure in Serie A may be on the cards for the former AS Monaco defender.

Serie A adventure beckons?

Benoit Badiashile has been on the wishlist of Serie A clubs for a long time, with Inter Milan showing interest in him last summer. Napoli’s interest makes sense, as Massimiliano Allegri wants more options in the backline after Alessandro Buongiorno sustained a knee injury, which has required surgery.

The Italian defender’s fitness issue has reduced Allegri’s options, and signing a centre-back has become imperative for Napoli. Badiashile has thus emerged as a viable target for the Partenopei, and he can be a top-notch addition to the Serie A club’s backline if he rediscovers his best touch.

With Chelsea and Napoli having an agreement for a loan deal, Badiashile can focus on resurrect his stuttering fortunes. However, the onus is on the French centre-back to become an asset for the Serie A club, as failure to do so will cost him a permanent move next summer.