Crystal Palace keen on Odilon Kossounou

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in exploring a move for Odilon Kossounou, as Pierre Sage continues to prioritise defensive signings.

According to Tutto Atalanta, Odilon Kossounou is attracting the interest of Crystal Palace, as Atalanta may field an approach. The Ivorian defender has excelled at the Bergamo side in their typical system, which could suit Palace and new manager Pierre Sage, as the Londoners continue to look for defenders.

Crystal Palace parted ways with Oliver Glasner after a period widely considered the best in the club’s history. The Eagles, under Glasner, won their first-ever trophy by lifting the FA Cup and followed that up the next campaign by lifting the Conference League title, their first European honour.

Glasner and his successor, Pierre Sage, both prefer to deploy a back three, which requires plenty of defensive options. Sage took over following a successful season in France with RC Lens, where they finished runners-up to PSG in Ligue 1, and must rebuild the squad to execute the system he and his predecessor favoured.

Palace’s defensive hunt continues

Palace have seen talks for Chrislain Matsima break down, according to reports, and the Augsburg man may not make the move to London. There’s ongoing interest in Raphael Le Guen from Brest, per sources, with these targets appearing to be part of Sage’s work in the background. The club are also reportedly considering Takehiro Tomiyasu after a period of trial for the Japanese international and former Arsenal star. All the signs point towards building a defensive unit capable of playing a back three, as a new name has emerged on their list.

Atalanta’s Odilon Kossounou, who was linked with Newcastle United earlier in the year, is the latest on Palace’s radar. The Magpies are still interested, per sources, and now the Eagles could explore a move for the 25-year-old African powerhouse, who represents the Ivory Coast at international level.

Atalanta could field an approach from the Eagles, although their valuation of Kossounou remains undefined at this point. Palace are in a good financial position to pay a decent fee and test the resolve of the Bergamo side, who will be expected to demand significantly more given the defender is contracted until 2029.