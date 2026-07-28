Crystal Palace stepping up interest in Raphael Le Guen, face Fulham battle

Crystal Palace will look to sign 19-year-old French centre-back Raphael Le Guen from Ligue 1 club Stade Brestois 29 this summer.

According to a report by French outlet L’Equipe, Raphael Le Guen is also the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 19-year-old Stade Brestois 29 defender.

However, per L’Equipe, Fulham may have fallen behind Crystal Palace in the battle for the French defender’s signature, as he has struck an agreement on personal terms with the South London club. Additionally, the Eagles are intensifying their efforts to sign Le Guen, though their opening bid was reportedly turned down by Brest.

Who is Raphael Le Guen?

Raphael Le Guen is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Quimper, the 19-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in France, starting his youth career with Chateaulin FC before graduating from the youth division at Stade Brestois 29.

The Frenchman has already broken into the Ligue 1 club’s first-team squad, amassing nearly 500 minutes of game time in six appearances thus far. Meanwhile, Le Guen’s progress at the senior level and age-group level has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards.

London calling?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Raphael Le Guen makes sense. The Eagles are combing the market for a centre-back, as they have yet to fill Marc Guehi’s void since the Englishman joined Manchester City earlier this year. Additionally, they are in a spot of bother over Maxence Lacroix’s long-term future, as the French defender is closing in on joining Chelsea. So, per L’Equipe, Le Guen has emerged as the top target to replace his compatriot at Selhurst Park.

As for Fulham, the Cottagers have sold Issa Diop to Ipswich Town, while recent reports have linked Jorge Cuenca with SL Benfica. So, with Calvin Bassey and Joachim Andersen being the only other centre-backs in Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad, they need an alternative, with Le Guen an option worth considering.

The Frenchman’s youthful pace and exuberance makes him an exciting target for the Premier League clubs, as they will have a long-term central defensive solution if they sign him. However, Fulham will have an uphill climb in the battle for Le Guen’s signature, as he is clearly ready to join Crystal Palace.