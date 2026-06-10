Benfica eyeing summer move for Jorge Cuenca

Benfica will look to sign 26-year-old Spanish defender Jorge Cuenca from Fulham to replace the departing Nicolas Otamendi this summer.

According to an update by Pablo Oliveira, Jorge Cuenca is the subject of interest from Benfica. The Primeira Liga giants are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Fulham defender.

The update by Pablo Oliveira has revealed that Benfica will aim to sign two centre-backs in the summer transfer window, with Cuenca one of the targets for those positions. Meanwhile, Fulham will demand “slightly above” €10 million to part ways with the Spaniard in the coming weeks.

How has Jorge Cuenca fared at Fulham?

Jorge Cuenca has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Fulham from Villarreal in August 2024. The 26-year-old arrived at Craven Cottage with an enhanced reputation after an impressive 2023/24 campaign with the Yellow Submarine. However, he has struggled for regular game time during his spell with the West London club.

The Spanish defender managed only 1,523 minutes of game time in 22 appearances for Fulham in the 2025/26 season. With Joachim Andersen and Calvin Bassey being the undisputed first-choice centre-backs for the West London club, regular action will evade him. With first-team opportunities limited at Fulham, a move to Portugal could offer Cuenca a chance to reignite his career.

Benfica’s need for a centre-back

Benfica’s interest in Jorge Cuenca is understandable. The Primeira Liga giants are combing the market for a centre-back, as Nicolas Otamendi is reportedly closing in on joining River Plate. Additionally, they are in a spot of bother over Antonio Silva’s long-term future, as recent reports have linked the Portuguese international with Newcastle United.

That explains Benfica’s desire to sign two new centre-backs in the summer transfer window, and Cuenca is a viable target. Despite irregular involvement at Fulham, the Spaniard has shown his quality whenever he has taken the field.

However, it is unclear if Benfica will be open to paying over €10 million to sign Cuenca from Fulham. Meanwhile, the West London club may not stand in the Spanish defender’s way, as recent reports have linked them with several centre-backs, including Real Madrid’s Raul Asencio.