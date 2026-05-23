Fulham, Crystal Palace make move to sign Raul Asencio

Fulham and Crystal Palace are interested in a move for a highly rated Real Madrid defender ahead of the summer.

Fulham and Crystal Palace are looking at Real Madrid’s Raul Asencio as a key defensive target ahead of the summer. As per Fichajes, if the London clubs prepare an offer, Real Madrid might make a decision on the highly rated defender’s future, as a sale or departure of some kind is not ruled out just yet.

Raul Asencio is a name high on the list of many teams in the Premier League, with Fulham and Crystal Palace now joining the race. The Spaniard has steadily become a regular part of Real Madrid’s backline, although the club are not closing the door on an exit, which could give the English sides plenty of hope.

Fulham are aspiring to strengthen their backline in an attempt to finally qualify for Europe next season, which is the reason for their pursuit of Asencio. Palace could be a step ahead in that regard, as they could qualify for the Europa League with a win in the Conference League final next week. Either way, these clubs are keen to test the market with a bid or approach for a player like the 23-year-old Real Madrid defender.

Raul Asencio to the Premier League?

Beyond the reported interest from Palace and Fulham, Tottenham were recently linked with a move for Asencio. Before that, West Ham and Everton were also said to be interested, as the 23-year-old Real Madrid defender continues to attract suitors, especially if he faces the scenario of leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

While he has been a steady presence since coming through Castilla, he would aspire to become a mainstay in the future. Any departure will also depend on the decision of incoming manager Jose Mourinho, who might value Asencio’s presence owing to his young and energetic displays.

Are Real Madrid ready to part ways with Raul Asencio?

A short answer would be yes, but there are plenty of complicated factors behind the idea. Much like many recent exits of young players, Real Madrid have managed to retain control over their futures, and they would want something similar with Asencio, with some reports suggesting they would be open to a sale for the right price.

The club views him as a highly talented individual who could realistically shine for the team in the future. While Mourinho could have a big say in deciding the 23-year-old’s future, Real Madrid may not oppose an exit as long as it is a loan, a sale with a buy-back clause, or includes a percentage of any future sale, as per the report.