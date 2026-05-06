Real Madrid receive €20 million bids for Raul Asencio, want €40 million

Raul Asencio has been linked with a summer move away from Real Madrid, with Everton keen on securing his services.

Raul Asencio needs to leave the Spanish club to play more often, and he is a target for Everton. According to reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes, the 23-year-old defender will cost around €40 million in the summer. Real Madrid have already received offers of around €20 million, but they are unwilling to sanction his departure for a knockdown fee.

It remains to be seen whether Everton are prepared to come forward and pay the €40 million asking price for him. They need more quality in the defensive unit. They are also looking at Manchester City defender John Stones.

The Toffees have shown improvements at the back this season, but they need more quality in the team if they want to fight for Europe and qualification next season. Adding a quality defender could prove to be ideal for them.

Asencio would be a handy option for Everton

Asencio can operate as a central defender as well as a right-back. His versatility would be an added bonus for Everton during rotation and injuries. The opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League could be exciting for the 23-year-old as well. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and regular football in England could bring out the best in him. It remains to be seen whether he is prepared to join the Toffees.

Moving to Everton might be more of a stepping stone for him. If the Spaniard manages to impress in the Premier League with them, he might be able to secure a bigger move in future. Meanwhile, Everton have the financial resources to pay €40 million for him, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official offer at the end of the season.

Besiktas are monitoring his situation as well, and they could look to make a move in the summer. Everton should look to move quickly to win the race for his signature. Asencio has also been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.