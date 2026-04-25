Tottenham keen on signing Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing 23-year-old Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio in the summer transfer window.

Raul Asencio has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid, and he could be the ideal utility defender for Tottenham Hotspur. Capable of operating as both a central defender and full-back, Asencio is unlikely to secure regular playing time at Real Madrid in the 2026/27 season.

A move to the Premier League could provide the development opportunity he needs while adding depth to Spurs’ backline. Meanwhile, Everton and West Ham United are also pursuing the Spanish talent in recent weeks. Tottenham could provide Asencio with more consistent opportunities next season, particularly if Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven depart.

Both players have attracted interest from elite clubs seeking regular trophy competition. So, Spurs will need defensive reinforcements this summer, and the Real Madrid defender represents a cost-effective addition at €25 million, valuation revealed by a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, a nominal asking price for a player of his calibre and potential.

Spurs Eye Raul Asencio Transfer Amid Defensive Overhaul

Tottenham are working on multiple defensive acquisitions. They have reportedly reached an agreement in principle to sign Marcos Senesi in a Bosman move, strengthening their recruitment strategy. However, the deal may be in jeopardy if the Lilywhites fail to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The same could be said for Asencio, who may not be excited about trading the riches of Real Madrid with EFL Championship football. The 23-year-old has recorded 2 goals and 1 assist this season, demonstrating his ability to chip in with attacking contribution from defensive positions. Asencio’s dual ability to operate in central defence and at right-back provides significant tactical flexibility for Spurs.

This versatility enables Tottenham to deploy him across multiple roles during rotation and injury periods. With the financial resources to complete a €25 million deal, Tottenham appear well-positioned to pursue their defensive targets aggressively in the upcoming transfer window, provided they successfully avoid relegation from the Premier League in the coming weeks.