Chelsea finalising Maxence Lacroix deal, medical scheduled

Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix is closing in on joining Chelsea, with the West London club scheduling his medical tests.

According to a report from David Ornstein on The Athletic, Maxence Lacroix has been the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues have been eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and the 26-year-old Crystal Palace defender has emerged as one of the top targets for the West London club.

Per David Ornstein, Chelsea and Crystal Palace are finalising their agreement, with Lacroix set to move to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth £52 million. The move remains contingent on Palace recruiting a replacement for the Frenchman, who will undergo his medical today before signing a six-year contract with the West London club.

How has Maxence Lacroix fared at Crystal Palace?

Maxence Lacroix has established himself as a reliable Premier League defender since joining Crystal Palace from VfL Wolfsburg in August 2024. The 26-year-old has made substantial progress in the last two seasons, becoming a mainstay at the back for the South London outfit.

The French defender has made nearly 100 appearances thus far for Crystal Palace, chipping in with four goals and four assists. Lacroix’s exploits at Selhurst Park helped him secure a spot in France’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and he made his first appearance at the quadrennial event last month. His form has attracted several high-profile clubs.

Move across London on the horizon

Chelsea’s interest in Maxence Lacroix has been understandable. The Blues pursuing a defensive overhaul this summer. Axel Disasi is reportedly not in Xabi Alonso’s plans for the 2026/27 season, while David Ornstein suggests Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, Mamadou Sarr, and Wesley Fofana face an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge.

Recent reports have linked Trevoh Chalobah with a move away from Chelsea, with Como eyeing a summer deal. Given Wesley Fofana’s injury concerns, Chelsea has targeted a long-term centre-back partner for Levi Colwill, with Lacroix rightly emerging as a viable target due to his impressive fitness track record and Premier League experience.

Reports have indicated that Lacroix’s heart has been set on joining Chelsea this summer, and it appears his next destination is West London, a short trip from his current environs. The 26-year-old will sign a six-year deal with Chelsea upon passing his medical.