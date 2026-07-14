Chelsea could use Trevoh Chalobah in a deal for Maxence Lacroix, player wants Inter Milan move

Chelsea are prepared to offer Trevoh Chalobah to Crystal Palace for Maxence Lacroix, but the defender’s preference for Inter Milan complicates the swap.

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are eager to find creative ways to reduce Crystal Palace’s asking price for Maxence Lacroix. Chelsea are expected to have a mixed transfer window, in which they will both sell several players and bring in others.

Chelsea have already parted ways with Marc Cucurella and are now on the verge of selling Trevoh Chalobah, with the player heavily linked to a move to Serie A side Inter Milan.

The Blues are interested in Maxence Lacroix as things stand, and According to L’Equipe, Palace could demand as much as €55 million for their defender, which may be a concern for Chelsea, who are eager to find creative ways to reduce the asking price.

Chalobah’s Inter preference could scupper exchange formula

Chelsea are eager to sign Lacroix to strengthen their defence, but they know they might have to part ways with Chalobah to make any deal happen. Chalobah has consistently attracted Serie A interest. Como’s offer was rejected; Inter Milan are now pursuing the player.

Chalobah is said to be eager to sign for Inter Milan at this stage, and that sale could pave the way for Chelsea to sign the 26-year-old Frenchman from Palace. Chalobah keen to join Inter Milan and compete in the Champions League could get in the way of Chelsea’s part-exchange formula.

Como will only re-enter if Inter walks away; the clubs have agreed not to bid against each other. According to reports, Chelsea might need to respect Chalobah’s wish to join the Serie A champions, which would ultimately end the part-exchange idea and pursue Lacroix in a separate deal.

Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea?

Lacroix remains on Chelsea’s radar. Lacroix’s presence for France at the World Cup has delayed talks, but Chelsea remain interested in the player. Palace are likely to demand a top-level fee for Lacroix, and they may already have signed a replacement in Oscar Mingueza, who plays as a right-back but is equally capable of slotting into central defence.

Palace may no longer pursue Chalobah, despite his prior six-month loan spell at the club. Chalobah’s clear preference for Inter Milan means Chelsea may have to pursue Lacroix separately, or accept losing their homegrown player to Serie A entirely.