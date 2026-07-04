Trevoh Chalobah open to Inter Milan move

Inter Milan have Trevoh Chalobah’s approval for a move, as club-to-club talks with Chelsea are expected to commence in the coming days.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Trevoh Chalobah has approved a move to Inter Milan as the Serie A champions prepare club-to-club talks with Chelsea. The academy graduate could leave the Londoners this summer, with the Nerazzurri positioning themselves in the lead as negotiations between the clubs are expected to begin soon.

Inter Milan are looking to sign a new defender in the close season and have been considering a few options in the market. Of those, they may now be moving in the direction of Trevoh Chalobah, with the Chelsea defender now Inter’s top target, per reports.

The Blues might be receptive to a sale, given they are already in the market for new defenders amid links to Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix, among others, as per reports. Chalobah is currently with the England squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and a move away from the West London club is expected to materialise after the summer tournament in North America.

Chalobah is open to joining Inter Milan

Inter Milan are already in negotiations with Chalobah’s agents, who are in Italy to understand the details of the contract offer the club might present. As far as the 26-year-old Chelsea homegrown star is concerned, he is open to joining the Nerazzurri, as long as there is an agreement between the two clubs.

An agreement on personal terms between Chalobah and Inter Milan will clear the path for formal club-to-club negotiations. There will be a focus on Chelsea’s asking price, as the Nerazzurri have recently baulked at the valuations of other targets, namely Ademola Lookman and recent Chelsea arrival Marco Palestra.

In Chalobah’s case, there seems to be a strong desire from the 26-year-old Chelsea homegrown star to make the switch to Italy. The defender’s current deal expires in 2028, with Chelsea reportedly holding an option to extend it by another year, which gives the Premier League side leverage to command a significant fee.

Will Inter Milan face Chalobah competition?

Given that the English international has seemingly given his approval to join Inter Milan, the competition for his signature will only matter if Chelsea’s asking price proves excessive. Como, Crystal Palace, and Fulham have all reportedly been linked with interest recently, with the Serie A side also having a bid rejected by the Blues.

Chelsea’s 2028 contract expiry and one-year extension option will anchor negotiations. If Inter Milan and Chelsea find common ground on valuation, and Chalobah’s stated openness to the move holds firm, the deal could accelerate in the coming weeks.