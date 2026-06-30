Como lead Trevoh Chalobah chase, face Crystal Palace, Fulham threat

Serie A outfit Como have emerged as the front-runners to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah this summer.

Crystal Palace and Fulham also have serious interest in Trevoh Chalobah, and they could yet compete for his signature. According to a report by TEAMtalk, Cesc Fabregas’s ambitious side have already opened discussions with Chelsea over a potential transfer as they look to strengthen ahead of their first-ever UEFA Champions League campaign.

The Blues have rejected Como’s opening proposal, reportedly worth around £22 million, and are demanding a package closer to £40 million. Chelsea are willing to cash in on the 26-year-old this summer despite his impressive performances during the 2025/26 campaign.

Chalobah featured prominently as injuries disrupted the club’s defensive options, making himself an important member of the squad and earning a late call-up to England’s World Cup squad. The Cobham academy graduate is understood to be open to a move to Como, where he would reunite with former Chelsea midfielder Fabregas.

The high-flying Serie A club have made rapid progress under the Spaniard’s management and are looking to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts after securing Champions League qualification.

Crystal Palace and Fulham want Chalobah

Crystal Palace are monitoring Chalobah’s situation closely as they assess defensive reinforcements. The centre-back enjoyed a successful loan spell at Selhurst Park previously and remains well regarded by the South London club.

Palace’s transfer strategy could shift if they lose key defender Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea, who have targeted the French international as part of new manager Xabi Alonso’s defensive rebuild. That loss would increase Palace’s motivation to bring Chalobah back to Selhurst Park.

Fulham are also keeping tabs on developments and could enter the race should Chelsea indicate a willingness to negotiate. The Cottagers have admired Chalobah for some time and may look to capitalise if Como fail to meet Chelsea’s valuation.

Chelsea’s stance appears clear. While the West London club are prepared to sanction Chalobah’s departure, they are unwilling to compromise on their asking price. As a homegrown player, any transfer fee would represent pure profit under the Premier League’s financial regulations, giving the Blues little incentive to accept a discounted offer.

The race now hinges on whether Como can meet Chelsea’s £40 million valuation or if Crystal Palace or Fulham decide to hijack the deal with a bid close to the asking price.