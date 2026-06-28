Chelsea demanding €30 million for Trevoh Chalobah after rejecting Como bid

Chelsea have turned down an opening offer from Serie A side Como for defender Trevoh Chalobah, with the Premier League club holding firm on their €30 million valuation of the England international.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Como submitted a proposal worth €25 million plus bonuses for Trevoh Chalobah. However, the bid fell short of Chelsea’s asking price, with the Blues unwilling to lower their valuation despite the growing interest in the academy graduate.

Chalobah has emerged as one of Como’s priority defensive targets as the ambitious Serie A club look to strengthen their squad ahead of a campaign that includes UEFA Champions League football. Under the guidance of former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, they have shown a willingness to invest heavily in the transfer market this summer.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign, making himself a dependable option in central defence and earning recognition with the England national team, a profile that aligns with Como’s defensive ambitions under Fabregas.

Chelsea ready to sell for the right price

Chelsea are open to offers for several players this summer as they reshape the team. However, they are not prepared to let Chalobah leave for below market value. The Englishman’s versatility and reliability across multiple competitions underscore why the club believe a fee in the region of €30 million represents fair value for a defender in his prime.

Despite the rejection, Como remain keen on securing Chalobah’s signature and are understood to be considering an improved offer in the coming days if they decide the defender is worth stretching their budget for.

Meanwhile, Chelsea were quite mediocre defensively last season, and they need to bring in a quality central defender themselves; recent reports have suggested a deal for Maxence Lacroix is close. If the Blues let the 26-year-old leave the club, they will have to replace him as well. It is no surprise that they are holding out for a substantial fee.

Chalobah remains under contract with Chelsea until June 2028, and there is no immediate pressure on the London club to cash in. Unless Como significantly improves their proposal to meet the €30 million valuation, the defender is expected to remain part of the West London club’s plans heading into the new season.