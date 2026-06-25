Chelsea make approach for Maxence Lacroix move

Chelsea have stepped up their search for defensive reinforcements after submitting an enquiry for Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix.

According to an update by Sky Sports, Maxence Lacroix is emerging as a potential target ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have intensified their efforts to sign the Crystal Palace centre-back.

The Blues are exploring the market for defensive additions, and Lacroix has caught the West London club’s attention following an impressive campaign with Crystal Palace. The 25-year-old, who cost around £18 million when he arrived at Selhurst Park, established himself as a key figure in Palace’s backline and is now attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Xabi Alonso is understood to have made the signing of a centre-back one of his priorities this summer, and Lacroix is among several players being considered by the La Liga outfit. His pace, physicality and composure make him an attractive target for clubs seeking modern-profile centre-backs.

Chelsea’s interest suggests they are determined to stay ahead of rival suitors as they continue reshaping their squad. While the enquiry does not guarantee that formal negotiations will follow, it signals that the West London club are actively assessing the conditions of a potential deal.

Lacroix to replace Chalobah?

Chelsea’s defensive plans could also depend on departures from the current squad. One player attracting attention is Trevoh Chalobah, who has emerged as a transfer target for ambitious Serie A side Como.

Como face stiff competition for Chalobah’s signature, with several other clubs also keeping tabs on the versatile defender. The English defender’s departure would leave Chelsea short at centre-back, which helps explain why Lacroix has emerged as a target.

For now, Chelsea’s enquiry represents an early move rather than a formal bid, but it underlines the club’s intent to strengthen at the back. Whether they can convince Crystal Palace to part with one of their defensive mainstays remains to be seen, but Maxence Lacroix has undoubtedly become one of the names to watch as the summer transfer window gathers pace.

Also Read: Three players Chelsea should target under Xabi Alonso

The French defender could be keen on taking the next step in his career, and joining one of the biggest clubs in England would be tempting for him.