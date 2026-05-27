Manchester United line up summer move for Maxence Lacroix; Chelsea, Liverpool also keen

Manchester United are ready to explore a move for highly-rated Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix, but face competition from rivals.

Michael Carrick has a big task on his hands to get some key transfer decisions right in the summer, as the Manchester United boss targets a new centre-back. As per Fichajes, Crystal Palace star Maxence Lacroix is a player high on their list, with the Red Devils anticipating stiff competition from English and European rivals for the French defender.

Crystal Palace are gearing up for a historic UEFA Europa Conference League final, which would mark the end of their season as well as the finishing point for some of their current players. Maxence Lacroix is highly likely to leave the club in the summer in search of bigger opportunities, as the French international continues to attract attention from some of the top clubs.

The Eagles have been devising plans to keep hold of him, but the player might be the one pushing to begin a new challenge in his career. As things stand, a host of clubs, including Manchester United, are angling for a move, while Chelsea, Liverpool, and Barcelona are also credited with an interest in the 26-year-old defender.

Will Manchester United accelerate Maxence Lacroix chase?

Manchester United are anticipating a busy summer window under the management of new boss Michael Carrick. Apart from strengthening several key positions, the Red Devils are also looking to add a new centre-back, preferably with Premier League experience; Lacroix thus fits the bill.

The Red Devils probably view the 26-year-old defender as someone who could eventually help phase out Harry Maguire, while also adding defensive solidity at the back. More importantly, Lacroix is someone who adds much-needed experience defensively, while also helping with the development of young prospects like Lenny Yoro and Ayden Heaven.

Are Crystal Palace ready to sell?

The ideal scenario for Palace is to continue with Lacroix at the back, having sold Marc Guehi earlier this year. However, they will know keeping hold of such a highly regarded player will be difficult. The Frenchman arrived in an €18 million deal in the summer of 2024, but Palace are reportedly seeking at least €60 million to sell him, which would fetch them a huge profit in the process.

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Liverpool and Chelsea could still play a big role in challenging Manchester United for his signature, but Barcelona could be out of the picture due to the hefty price. While the Catalan giants have significant financial issues to afford the asking price, the report does state that the Frenchman would prefer to continue in the Premier League once he leaves Palace.