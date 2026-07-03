Trevoh Chalobah in talks with Inter Milan, agents in Italy to seal deal

Trevoh Chalobah’s agents are in Italy to discuss personal terms with Inter Milan, as a move could be on the cards for the Chelsea homegrown defender

Trevoh Chalobah’s agents are in Italy to hold talks with Inter Milan over personal terms, as the Serie A champions view the Chelsea defender as a top summer target. As per Fabrizio Romano, direct discussions between the clubs could follow once terms are agreed.

Inter Milan are in the market for a new defender to suit Christian Chivu’s three-man system at the back. Chalobah currently features with the England squad at the World Cup, and there has been considerable interest from other clubs. Como saw a bid rejected by Chelsea due to a valuation gap, while Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Fulham were also reportedly keen.

Agents negotiate contract terms in Milan

As the links to Como cooled down, Inter Milan have entered the frame in a big way, as Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Chalobah was open to joining the Nerazzurri this summer. The only thing blocking a potential move is Chelsea’s asking price, which will become clearer once Inter Milan open direct talks for the 26-year-old.

Chalobah’s agents are in Italy to hold talks with Inter Milan over personal terms. Once there is an agreement on a contract proposal, Inter Milan are expected to open discussions with Chelsea, as there could be a deal to be done for both parties.

Does Trevoh Chalobah suit Inter Milan?

Inter Milan have a defined system in place, and Chalobah is more than familiar with a back-three style, something he has experienced at both Chelsea and Crystal Palace. Overall, the centre-back is well adapted to the style and would be expected to slot into either the right-sided or central areas of the back three under Chivu.

Should he move to Inter Milan, he would follow a few English names to Serie A, including former Chelsea stars Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori, both of whom are at AC Milan. For the Nerazzurri, he could be a solid signing for both the present and the future, although there would still be competition for places. While this move is far from done, there remains the matter of a club-to-club agreement, which will depend on Chelsea’s asking price.