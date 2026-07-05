Como will only revive Trevoh Chalobah move if Inter Milan talks collapse

Como are weighing a return to Trevoh Chalobah this summer if Inter Milan’s negotiations with the defender stall.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan are seen as the favourites to land Trevoh Chalobah this summer, but Como are not completely out of the picture.

Como are expected to monitor the situation and could rekindle their chase if negotiations with the Nerazzurri falter at any point. Their interest hinges on the prospect of Inter stumbling in negotiations, a pattern that has played out before, with the Milanese club baulking at asking prices for Ademola Lookman and recent Chelsea signing Marco Palestra.

Chelsea are seemingly open to selling Trevoh Chalobah in the summer, with encouragement for suitors to begin discussions. The 26-year-old defender is not expected to be part of new manager Xabi Alonso’s plans, and a move away is seen as the best outcome for all parties, including the England international.

Chalobah is currently at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the England squad, and his move could be finalised after the summer tournament in North America. Como were the early entrants in the race, reportedly seeing a €25 million offer turned down by Chelsea, who are demanding significantly more.

The high-flying Serie A club’s unwillingness to match Chelsea’s asking price led to reports they had stepped back. However, Cesc Fabregas may push them to keep the door open if Inter Milan’s negotiations stall, with the Nerazzurri now the clear favourites to sign Trevoh Chalobah.

Inter Milan in advanced stages

Inter Milan have opened negotiations with the defender’s agents in an effort to reach an agreement on personal terms, and once that is done, they are expected to commence club-to-club discussions with Chelsea.

Chalobah is open to joining Inter Milan, according to reports, but so far there is no agreement on personal terms, nor have Chelsea realistically indicated a firm price point. The sticking point remains Chelsea’s asking price, as Inter Milan have previously shown reluctance to meet premium valuations for top targets.

While Como are not seen as favourites to land Chalobah, they are hoping that their previous work on the defender could allow them another chance if Inter Milan fail to agree a deal. Even if Inter Milan back away, Como may still have to come close to Chelsea’s asking price. Chalobah’s return from the World Cup in early August will likely accelerate negotiations across all parties, with the transfer window providing a natural deadline for all parties involved.