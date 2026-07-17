Como working on sealing deal to sign Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is closing in on joining high-flying Serie A club Como in a deal worth €35 million this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sport Italia, Trevoh Chalobah is the subject of interest from Como. The Voltaics are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 27-year-old Chelsea utility man in recent weeks.

Per Sky Sport Italia, the Serie A high-flyers have met with Chelsea to hash out an agreement for a deal worth €35 million, having had two bids rejected previously. While Inter Milan also pushed for a move in recent weeks, he is increasingly likely to join Como in the coming weeks.

Trevoh Chalobah and his career so far

Trevoh Chalobah has resurrected his stuttering fortunes at Chelsea since returning to Stamford Bridge from his loan spell with Crystal Palace midway through the 2024/25 season. The 27-year-old was a regular at the back for the West London outfit in the second half of that campaign, and he has been the first-choice centre-back in the last 18 months.

The English international has made over 150 appearances for Chelsea thus far while chipping in with eight goals and three assists. However, despite his impressive performances, Chalobah’s long-term future at the West London club has been uncertain heading into the summer transfer window. An adventure in Serie A is understood to be on the cards.

A new adventure beckons?

Como’s interest in Trevoh Chalobah makes sense. The Serie A high-flyers are scouring the market for a centre-back, as Jacobo Ramon faces an uncertain future at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium amid his links with Chelsea.

With Como set to compete in the UEFA Champions League after securing a top-four finish in Serie A last season, they need more quality across the board. Chalobah has thus emerged as a viable target, as he brings over half a decade of experience at the top level to become an instant solution at the heart of the defence.

While Como briefly ruled out a move despite Chalobah’s desire to move to Italy, they have reignited their efforts. Per Sky Sport Italia, an agreement between the Serie A club and Chelsea is highly likely, and the versatile English defender is on the verge of moving in a deal worth €35 million.