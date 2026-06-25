Chelsea intensifying efforts to sign Jacobo Ramon

Chelsea will look to sign 21-year-old Spanish centre-back Jacobo Ramon from high-flying Serie A club Como this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Jacobo Ramon is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Como defensive prospect.

Per TEAMtalk, the West London giants are ramping up their efforts to sign the Spaniard, making it clear that they are ready to launch a bid to secure his services if he becomes available. However, Chelsea will wait for Real Madrid’s decision on his future, as they inserted a buyback clause in the agreement with Como when the Serie A club signed Ramon last summer.

Who is Jacobo Ramon?

Jacobo Ramon has established himself as one of the best young prospects in Serie A since joining Como from Real Madrid last summer. Born in Madrid, the 21-year-old spent his formative years in his hometown and rose through the ranks at Real Madrid’s famed La Fabrica setup. However, he could not establish a foothold in the first-team squad at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish defender hit the ground running at the Serie A club, and he has been a mainstay at the back for Cesc Fabregas’s team. Ramon has amassed over 3,000 minutes of game time in 37 outings in all competitions while chipping in with two goals. Meanwhile, the youngster’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Chelsea.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Chelsea’s interest in Jacobo Ramon is understandable. The Blues are scouring the market for a centre-back, as the central defensive unit has been an area of concern in recent seasons. Signing a long-term partner for Levi Colwill is a priority for Chelsea amid uncertainties surrounding the long-term futures of Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, and the Como-linked Trevoh Chalobah.

However, Real Madrid may play spoilsport in the battle for Ramon’s signature, as they have a buyback clause that enables them to re-sign the 21-year-old Spaniard from Como. With David Alaba leaving as a free agent and Antonio Rudiger on the wrong side of 30, Los Blancos can do with another centre-back despite signing Ibrahima Konate.

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However, even if the Merengues do not trigger the buyback clause, they have a 50 per cent sell-on clause that will bolster their finances when Ramon joins another club. So, Chelsea will be in contention to sign the Spanish defender if Real Madrid do not take him back to the Santiago Bernabeu.