Trevoh Chalobah approves Chelsea exit, Como rule out move

Trevoh Chalobah is ready to leave Chelsea during the summer, with Inter Milan in pole position and Como out of the running.

Trevoh Chalobah is ready to leave Chelsea, with Inter Milan closing in on his signature, per Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness. The defender is ready for a new challenge, with the Italian champions making moves in the background.

Trevoh Chalobah played a key role in Chelsea’s season, making 47 appearances across all competitions. However, there was always a feeling that the defender did not have a long-term future at the club he came through at, and a move away now seems likely.

Como were the early suitors in the race for Chalobah, with the club maintaining an interest despite Chelsea rejecting their initial offer. However, rising costs forced them to abandon the pursuit, leaving Inter Milan in pole position for the defender, with club-to-club talks pending.

Chalobah on the move

Chalobah fits into Inter Milan’s thinking in a big way, with the defender capable of slotting into Christian Chivu’s three-man back line. He has gained that experience by playing for Crystal Palace and, to an extent, even at Chelsea, with his presence likely to be on the Nerazzurri’s right side of the back line or in the centre.

Inter Milan are in talks with his agent over personal terms, making this pursuit all the more serious than initially thought. Chelsea’s £35 million asking price could still be an issue for the Nerazzurri in the coming days, as they are likely to seek a reduction in that fee.

Inter Milan feel they have the player’s approval for the move, and it is now about getting things done in the background, including an agreement on personal terms. The Nerazzurri are keen to add him, and this deal is moving in the right direction. Chelsea are already pursuing Maxence Lacroix as a potential replacement, with the Frenchman emerging as their preferred centre-back target.