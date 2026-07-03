Inter Milan identify Trevoh Chalobah as one of the top summer targets

Inter Milan have placed defensive reinforcements high on their summer agenda, with the Nerazzurri looking for a player capable of improving both depth and tactical flexibility at the back.

The Serie A champions have considered several profiles in recent weeks, but their shortlist now appears to be taking clearer shape. Trevoh Chalobah has emerged as one of the leading names under consideration. The Chelsea defender has reportedly moved ahead of Oumar Solet in Inter’s internal rankings and is now viewed as one of the most suitable options for the club’s defensive rebuild.

The 26-year-old is valued at around €35 million, a figure Chelsea are expected to demand after already rejecting an offer worth approximately €25 million from Como. That stance suggests negotiations will not be simple, especially with the Blues unwilling to sanction a cut-price sale.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are now expected to make contact with both Chelsea and Chalobah’s representatives in the coming days. The Nerazzurri want to understand the conditions of a possible deal before deciding whether to formalise their interest. Chalobah’s appeal lies in his adaptability as he can operate as a centre-back, right-sided defender in a back three, or even as a defensive full-back when required, something that can be a major asset for Christian Chivu.

Why Trevoh Chalobah fits Inter Milan’s defensive structure

From a tactical perspective, Chalobah makes strong sense for Inter because of his ability to defend aggressively while remaining comfortable in possession. Inter’s system demands centre-backs who can step out of the defensive line, cover wide spaces, and help progress the ball during buildup.

Chalobah is particularly suited to the right side of a three-man defence, a system that Inter have trademarked over the last few years. His pace allows him to defend channels, while his physicality helps him compete in direct duels. He is also calm enough on the ball to support controlled possession phases rather than simply clear danger.

His Premier League experience is another advantage. Inter need defenders who can cope with European intensity, and Chalobah has already played in high-pressure environments for Chelsea. The difficulty will be the asking price as Chelsea clearly believe his market value is closer to €35 million, and Inter may need to structure the deal creatively to make it work.

Should Inter Milan push for Chalobah?

Chalobah would be a smart signing if Inter can negotiate the fee down or spread payments. The Englishman is not the flashiest name, but his versatility, athleticism and back-three suitability make him a very logical target. At 26, he is also entering his prime, which makes this a deal worth pursuing seriously.