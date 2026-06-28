Como submit improved offer for Trevoh Chalobah, Inter Milan also keen

Como have submitted an improved offer for Trevoh Chalobah, but they remain short of Chelsea’s valuation as competition intensifies.

Inter Milan also continue to monitor Trevoh Chalobah closely, strengthening Chelsea’s negotiating position. According to Sky Sports, Como have returned with an improved bid of £23.3 million after opening talks with Chelsea earlier this week.

However, the Blues are understood to be holding out for a significantly higher fee before considering the sale of the 26-year-old centre-back. Meanwhile, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chalobah will cost €40 million, and Inter Milan remain firmly interested and continues to assess the situation.

Como’s pursuit is motivated by Chalobah’s Premier League pedigree and defensive depth; for Chelsea, his sale could fund further reinforcements, though the fee must justify the loss of an academy product. Como, managed by former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, view the English international as an ideal addition thanks to his experience, versatility and leadership qualities.

The ambitious Serie A outfit have been among the busiest sides in the transfer market this summer. Chelsea are holding firm on price, partly because Inter’s presence in the race strengthens their negotiating hand.

The Serie A champions are assessing defensive reinforcements amid uncertainties surrounding the long-term futures of Stefan de Vrij and Yann Bisseck, and they have identified Chalobah as one of the options. While the Nerazzurri have yet to submit a formal bid, their involvement could trigger a bidding battle if they decide to accelerate negotiations.

Chalobah could be a superb signing for either Serie A club

Chalobah has established himself as a dependable member of Chelsea’s squad since graduating from the club’s academy. He plays central or right-back and has made more than 150 senior appearances for the Blues. Despite his importance, Chelsea are prepared to sanction a sale if their valuation is met.

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The defender is currently away with England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after receiving a late call-up to the squad. Any discussions over his future are therefore expected to continue while he remains on international duty, although Chelsea are under no pressure to rush into a decision. Whether Como’s bid will rise further or Inter accelerate negotiations remains key; Chalobah’s decision in Serie A hinges on both clubs’ terms.