Raphael Le Guen reaches agreement with Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have reached an agreement with Raphael Le Guen on personal terms and are now working to finalise a deal with Brest.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Raphael Le Guen is excited by the project at Selhurst Park. The 19-year-old centre-back has emerged as one of Crystal Palace’s leading defensive targets this summer, particularly with uncertainty surrounding the future of Maxence Lacroix.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the Crystal Palace defender, prompting the Eagles to pursue a replacement before sanctioning any departure. Le Guen enjoyed an impressive campaign with Brest, establishing himself as a reliable presence in central defence whose performances have caught the attention of several clubs.

The agreement on personal terms represents a significant breakthrough for Crystal Palace; securing the player’s commitment is often regarded as one of the biggest hurdles in any transfer negotiation.

Crystal Palace need defensive additions this summer

Crystal Palace have been active in the market as they prepare for a demanding campaign. Following qualification for European competition, the club are keen to strengthen their defence under new manager Pierre Sage. Le Guen, who is comfortable on the ball, composed under pressure, and physically strong, fits that profile perfectly, with room to develop as a top-flight talent.

While club-level agreement is not yet confirmed, Le Guen’s willingness to join is a significant step toward concluding the deal. Attention will now turn to whether Crystal Palace and Brest can reach an agreement on the transfer fee. With the player on board, the two clubs are expected to finalise terms before the season begins.

Crystal Palace enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign, and they managed to win a European trophy, though their campaign in the Premier League fizzled out. The South London club will now look to build on that and put together a formidable team capable of competing for trophies once again.

The 19-year-old central defender will certainly help them improve, especially after the departure of Maxence Lacroix, who is closing in on a move to Chelsea. However, the South London club are also interested in several other centre-backs, including Chrislain Matsima.