Crystal Palace in advanced talks to sign Chrislain Matsima, personal terms agreed but bid rejected

Crystal Palace are moving quickly to reinforce their defence as the club prepares for a significant change at the heart of the backline.

Following Maxence Lacroix’s imminent departure to Chelsea, the Eagles have accelerated their search for a replacement, with Pierre Sage identifying central defence as one of his immediate priorities before the new Premier League season. The South London club have turned their attention to the Bundesliga, where one of France’s most promising defenders has emerged as their preferred target.

According to Florian Plettenberg via X, Crystal Palace are in advanced negotiations with Augsburg over the signing of Chrislain Matsima. The 24-year-old centre-back has already reached a full agreement on personal terms and is eager to complete a move to Selhurst Park.

However, Palace’s opening €20 million bid was immediately rejected by FC Augsburg, who are now waiting for an improved offer before allowing negotiations to progress further.

Matsima identified as Lacroix’s successor

Palace’s pursuit of Matsima comes as Maxence Lacroix edges closer to completing his transfer to Chelsea. Pierre Sage wants an athletic, composed defender capable of fitting seamlessly into his defensive structure, and Matsima has emerged as the standout candidate.

The Frenchman has impressed in the Bundesliga with his physical presence, recovery pace and confidence in possession, qualities that Palace believe will translate well to the Premier League.

Importantly for the Eagles, Matsima has already committed to the move by agreeing personal terms, leaving the two clubs to negotiate a transfer fee. That significantly strengthens the South London club’s position, although Augsburg are understandably attempting to maximise their return by rejecting the initial proposal.

Improved offer expected as talks continue

Ben Jacobs via X has also confirmed that negotiations between Crystal Palace and Augsburg are at an advanced stage, reinforcing confidence that the deal remains on track despite the rejected opening bid. With Lacroix’s move to Chelsea expected to generate significant funds, Palace are well placed to return with an improved proposal that could satisfy Augsburg’s valuation.

The Bundesliga side are not believed to be opposed to selling Matsima but are determined to secure the best possible fee for one of their key defenders. If Palace can bridge the remaining gap, the French centre-back is expected to become Pierre Sage’s latest addition as the club continues reshaping its squad ahead of the new campaign.

This feels like a transfer that is heading in only one direction. Crystal Palace have already convinced the player, leaving the transfer fee as the final hurdle. Augsburg’s rejection of the opening €20 million bid appears more like a negotiating tactic than a sign of unwillingness to sell. With Pierre Sage keen to replace Maxence Lacroix quickly, the Londoners are expected to return with an improved offer, and a compromise between the two clubs looks increasingly likely.