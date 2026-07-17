Crystal Palace eyeing summer move for Chrislain Matsima

Crystal Palace are interested in acquiring the services of FC Augsburg defensive mainstay Chrislain Matsima this summer.

Crystal Palace are targeting Augsburg centre-back Chrislain Matsima as defensive reinforcements ahead of the new Premier League season, according to Sky Sports. The Eagles have identified him as one of several options on their shortlist as they look to strengthen a backline that has undergone significant changes in recent months.

Why do the Eagles want a new centre-back?

Crystal Palace’s need for another central defender stems largely from the departure of former captain Marc Guehi, who left Selhurst Park during the January transfer window to join Manchester City. His exit created a sizeable void in the heart of the defence, and the South London club have been assessing multiple targets capable of filling that role.

Matsima has now emerged as a serious target for Crystal Palace. The 24-year-old enjoyed another solid campaign in the Bundesliga with Augsburg despite being out for weeks with an injury. His consistent performances in Germany have drawn the South London club’s attention, with the club now exploring the possibility of bringing him to the Premier League.

Crystal Palace remain active in the market for a centre-back, particularly as uncertainty also surrounds the future of Maxence Lacroix. The French defender has recently been linked with a move to Chelsea, although Sky Sports reports that the Eagles have yet to receive any formal approach for the former Wolfsburg centre-back.

Nevertheless, the speculation has encouraged the club to plan ahead and ensure they are prepared if another senior defender leaves. Matsima’s tactical profile, comfortable in a back four or three, physical and composed, matches Palace’s defensive priorities.

At 24, he also offers room for further development while already boasting valuable experience at the top level. Although Palace’s interest is genuine, no agreement has been reached at this stage, and the player remains one of several candidates being monitored by the club’s recruitment team.

The French centre-back has featured in 53 matches over the last two seasons, and he even has four goal contributions. Matsima seems to have all the qualities needed to succeed in the English top flight, and he could actually be just the perfect fit to bolster Pierre Sage’s team ahead of his debut campaign.