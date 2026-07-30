Crystal Palace talks to sign Chrislain Matsima collapse

Crystal Palace may not sign 24-year-old French centre-back Chrislain Matsima from Bundesliga club FC Augsburg this summer.

According to an update from Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Chrislain Matsima has been the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 24-year-old FC Augsburg defender.

However, per Sacha Tavolieri, talks between Crystal Palace and FC Augsburg have collapsed due to the Bundesliga club’s “excessive” asking price. The Belgian journalist has added that the Premier League club deemed that Augsburg “proved very difficult in negotiations” and force them to “abruptly” end talks to sign the Frenchman.

Chrislain Matsima and his time in the Bundesliga

Chrislain Matsima has established himself as one of the most dependable defenders in the Bundesliga since joining FC Augsburg from AS Monaco. The 24-year-old initially joined the Bavarian club on loan in August 2024 before completing a permanent move last summer. During this period, he has made exponential progress at WWK Arena.

The French defender has made over 50 appearances for FC Augsburg thus far while chipping in with two goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Matsima’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Crystal Palace among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Chrislain Matsima is understandable. The Eagles are actively combing the market for a centre-back, as they have yet to fill Marc Guehi’s void in the central defensive unit, having seen the Englishman join Manchester City earlier this year. The shortage will worsen, as Maxence Lacroix is closing in on joining Chelsea.

So, the South London outfit must sign at least one centre-back, and Matsima had recently emerged as a reported top target. The French defender’s growing experience and age profile offer both immediate cover and long-term value. However, personal terms did not pose an issue, yet Palace’s opening bids faced rejection from Augsburg, with the club frustrated by the slow movement in negotiations.

The latest update by Sacha Tavolieri has suggested that Palace may now set their sights elsewhere due to the collapsed talks. Other centre-backs are understood to be on Palace’s wishlist, with Raphael Le Guen reportedly ready to move to Selhurst Park, providing a concrete alternate target as negotiations stall.