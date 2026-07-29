Crystal Palace considering Takehiro Tomiyasu swoop

Pierre Sage’s Crystal Palace are considering signing former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu ahead of the new season.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Crystal Palace are weighing up a move for free-agent Takehiro Tomiyasu to strengthen their defensive options before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Eagles have included the Japanese international on their pre-season tour to Italy, where he has been training with Pierre Sage’s squad. Tomiyasu was also named on the bench during Palace’s 3-0 defeat to RC Lens in their opening Como Cup fixture, a further sign that they are seriously evaluating the experienced defender before deciding whether to offer him a contract.

The 27-year-old is available for a free transfer after his short-term spell with Ajax came to an end in June. Tomiyasu left Arsenal in 2025 after falling out of the club’s long-term plans.

After six months without a club, he joined Ajax on a temporary deal to rebuild his career. However, the move failed to produce the desired outcome, with the defender making just nine appearances while accumulating only 236 minutes of first-team football.

Despite a disappointing Ajax spell, Tomiyasu’s Arsenal record of 84 matches and eight goal involvements underlines his credibility at elite level. Comfortable in any position at the back, the Japan international established himself as a dependable squad player capable of filling multiple roles whenever required.

Why are Crystal Palace looking at Tomiyasu?

That flexibility is one of the reasons Crystal Palace are considering a move. Given Palace’s defensive reshuffles, the loss of Marc Guehi and uncertainty over the Chelsea-linked Maxence Lacroix, Tomiyasu’s ability to operate across the back line offers Sage tactical fluidity.

The Eagles have yet to adequately replace Guehi, who departed midway through last season, while uncertainty also surrounds Lacroix’s future amid growing transfer interest. Signing Tomiyasu on a free transfer would let Palace reinforce their defence and preserve funds for other priority areas.

Tomiyasu is understood to favour a Premier League return, with London remaining his base following his stint with Arsenal. For Crystal Palace, the move carries relatively little financial risk.

Signing an experienced international on a free transfer could prove to be a smart piece of business, particularly given the club’s defensive needs heading into the new campaign. However, any agreement will depend on whether all parties are satisfied with the proposed terms.