Crystal Palace continue talks to sign Chrislain Matsima

Crystal Palace will look to sign 24-year-old French defender Chrislain Matsima from Bundesliga club FC Augsburg this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalists Chris Reidy and Florian Plettenberg, Chrislain Matsima remains the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old FC Augsburg defender.

Per Chris Reidy and Florian Plettenberg, Crystal Palace and FC Augsburg have held fresh talks to sign Matsima, with the two clubs advancing the discussions for a summer move. The report has revealed suggestions from Sky in Germany, which have claimed that a deal for the Frenchman may be finalised for around £25 million.

Chrislain Matsima and his time in the Bundesliga

Chrislain Matsima has established himself as one of the most underrated defenders in the Bundesliga since joining FC Augsburg from AS Monaco. Matsima joined on loan in August 2024 before signing permanently last summer, and has since made exponential progress at WWK Arena.

The French defender has made over 50 appearances for FC Augsburg thus far while chipping in with two goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Matsima’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Crystal Palace among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Chrislain Matsima is understandable. The Eagles are scouring the market for a centre-back, as they have yet to fill Marc Guehi’s void in the central defensive unit since the Englishman joined Manchester City earlier this year. The issue is set to exacerbate, as Maxence Lacroix is closing in on joining Chelsea.

So, the South London outfit must sign at least one centre-back, with Matsima recently emerging as a top target. The French defender’s Bundesliga experience and age profile offer both immediate cover and long-term value. While personal terms are understood to not pose an issue, Crystal Palace’s opening two bids have faced rejection from FC Augsburg, with the club frustrated with the slow movement in negotiations.

However, with Chris Reidy and Florian Plettenberg suggesting that the talks are now advancing, an agreement should be a matter of time. Apart from the Frenchman, other centre-backs are also on Crystal Palace’s wishlist, with Raphael Le Guen reportedly ready to move to Selhurst Park.