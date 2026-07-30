Newcastle United, Tottenham make approach for Giorgio Scalvini move.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are both assessing defensive reinforcements as they prepare for the demands of the new season.

The two Premier League clubs are looking for centre-backs capable of making an immediate contribution while also offering significant long-term potential. Their recruitment teams have increasingly focused on younger defenders with experience at the highest level, although prising such players away from established European clubs is rarely straightforward.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Newcastle and Tottenham have now made contact with the representatives of Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini to explore the possibility of a summer transfer. The English clubs are understood to have submitted initial enquiries regarding the conditions of a potential deal rather than making formal offers at this stage.

Atalanta demanding around €50 million

Atalanta’s position is expected to represent the biggest obstacle for both clubs. The Serie A side reportedly value Scalvini at approximately €50 million and would require a proposal in that region before considering opening serious negotiations.

That asking price reflects the Italian defender’s reputation as one of the most highly rated young centre-backs in European football. Scalvini has developed into an important player for Atalanta and is viewed as someone capable of performing at an elite level for many years.

Neither Newcastle nor Tottenham have yet indicated whether they are prepared to meet the Italian club’s valuation. However, their contact with the player’s entourage suggests both sides are attempting to establish whether a transfer could become realistic before deciding whether to approach Atalanta directly.

Premier League battle on the cards?

Newcastle’s interest comes as the club looks to add further quality and depth to its defensive unit. Scalvini’s age, technical ability and Serie A experience make him an attractive profile for a side seeking to build for the future.

Tottenham are also evaluating defensive options as they continue shaping Roberto De Zerbi’s squad. The North London club could view Scalvini as a player capable of fitting into a possession-based system that requires defenders to remain composed on the ball and comfortable progressing play from deep.

For now, discussions remain at an exploratory stage. The next development will depend on whether either Premier League club decides to convert its enquiry into a formal proposal capable of convincing Atalanta to negotiate.

Scalvini would be an ambitious signing for either Newcastle or Tottenham, but Atalanta’s reported €50 million valuation means this is unlikely to become a simple deal. Both clubs appear to be gathering information before committing themselves financially. His potential and top-level experience justify serious interest, but the decisive factor will be whether either side considers him important enough to meet Atalanta’s substantial demands.