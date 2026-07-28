Newcastle United front-runners to sign Giorgio Scalvini

Newcastle United are reportedly leading the race for Giorgio Scalvini, with Atalanta ready to entertain offers exceeding €45 million.

Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Giorgio Scalvini from Atalanta for €45 million, with the Italian club ready to entertain offers above that mark, according to Tutto Atalanta. The Bergamo outfit are willing to consider such a sale because of a change in system under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

There are a few clubs interested in Giorgio Scalvini, most notably Newcastle United from the Premier League, with the report stating that the Magpies are leading the race without mentioning the names of the other suitors.

Newcastle United indeed had reported interest in Scalvini back in January, and they could return with an enquiry this summer. Tottenham were linked alongside the Magpies earlier in the year, with Atalanta now reportedly open to considering offers that exceed the €45 million mark.

Why are Newcastle United interested in Giorgio Scalvini?

Newcastle United are enduring a difficult summer window, which has seen some of their notable stars, such as Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, leave. They are also attracting interest from Arsenal in Bruno Guimaraes, while Eddie Howe wants to strengthen a few areas, notably central defence.

There were reported links to AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori, with the defender likely to leave the club at some stage of this window. However, the potential availability of Scalvini has attracted Newcastle’s attention, as they could see him as an option to bolster the back line.

The main reason for a new defender may stem from the fitness issues concerning Fabian Schär, which have seemingly created the need to add another option. Whether Newcastle will meet Atalanta’s €45 million valuation remains unclear.

Atalanta need another big sale

Without Champions League football, Atalanta have to balance their finances through player sales, and they have already sold Marco Palestra to Chelsea earlier in the window. They may have anticipated at least two big departures this window, and had partially achieved that with the agreement with Manchester United for midfielder Ederson.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the deal was called off following reports of issues with the medical tests, which has now seen Ederson reportedly agree to a new deal, leaving Atalanta to seek another solution. Scalvini’s departure would represent Atalanta’s second major sale this window, as the club seeks to offset lost Champions League revenue.