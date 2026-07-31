West Ham United advance talks to sign Arne Engels

West Ham United are in advanced talks for Celtic midfielder Arne Engels, but face Premier League competition for the Belgian.

According to Ben Jacobs, West Ham United are holding advanced discussions with Celtic over the transfer of Arne Engels. The Hammers are intent on landing the Belgian midfielder as a potential replacement for Mateus Fernandes, but face Premier League competition.

Arne Engels has been with Celtic for two seasons now and has firmly established himself as a key member of the team. In his time in Glasgow, the Belgian midfielder has made 98 appearances, winning the Premiership in each of those campaigns. His future could be far away from Celtic, who are currently holding advanced talks with an English side.

The side in question is West Ham United, fresh from suffering relegation from the Premier League and planning their next phase. Nuno Espirito Santo has kept his job as the team’s manager and will be tasked with taking the Hammers straight back to the top flight ahead of the new season in the EFL Championship.

West Ham in talks for Arne Engels

West Ham have lost a few of their key stars in the aftermath of their relegation to the EFL Championship. First it was Mateus Fernandes’s sale to Tottenham, and then the transfer of Crysencio Summerville to Al-Hilal, making the replacement of those positions a priority for the Hammers.

They are now interested in Engels, and given the advanced nature of discussions with Celtic, it appears the 22-year-old Celtic sensation is their primary midfield target. The Scottish champions are reportedly open to considering offers, and West Ham will want to wrap this move up quickly, considering a report on Sky Sports that states there is plenty of competition for the Belgian midfielder.

Competition for Engels

West Ham face a race against time to get a deal in place or risk losing the Belgian to one of the Premier League clubs that are keen. Tottenham are among those reportedly interested, and while the Hammers are keen to bring the 22-year-old Celtic sensation in to replace new Spurs star Fernandes, the North London side are probably looking at the Belgian as a replacement for Lucas Bergvall.

Nottingham Forest have seen multiple bids for Bergvall reportedly rejected by Spurs, and their move for the Swedish midfielder could play a part in Tottenham’s interest in Engels. Crystal Palace and Fulham are also being named as suitors, according to reports, which could prove testing enough for the Hammers in their pursuit of the Celtic star.