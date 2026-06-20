Celtic open to Arne Engels offer amid Crystal Palace links

Celtic will entertain bids to part ways with 22-year-old German international Arne Engels in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Football Insider, Arne Engels is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Celtic star.

The update by Football Insider has boosted the South London club’s prospects, as the Scottish Premiership champions are ready to part ways with him despite “turning down multiple big-money offers” earlier this year. However, Crystal Palace will not be alone in the battle for his signature, as he is also a target for Nottingham Forest.

How has Arne Engels fared at Celtic?

Arne Engels has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in the Scottish Premiership since joining Celtic from FC Augsburg in August 2024. The 22-year-old has made significant progress in the last two seasons, having been a regular in the middle of the park for the Hoops.

The Belgian international was impressive in the 2025/26 season, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. However, Engels faces an uncertain future at Celtic, with Crystal Palace among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Arne Engels is understandable. The Eagles are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder, as they are concerned about Adam Wharton’s long-term future. The English international is gaining popularity in the market, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly joining the race to sign him.

Several candidates, including Yves Bissouma, have thus emerged on Crystal Palace’s wishlist, with Engels also a viable target. The Belgian midfielder’s productivity will add a different dimension to the South London club’s gameplay, transforming their output in the final third.

Meanwhile, despite Nottingham Forest’s presence in the battle for the Celtic midfielder’s signature, Crystal Palace can turn his head by offering him European football, which the Tricky Trees cannot. However, it is unclear how much Celtic will demand to part ways with Engels, though Nottingham Forest failed with a bid worth £25 million earlier this year.