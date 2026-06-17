Crystal Palace in transfer tussle to sign Yves Bissouma

Crystal Palace will look to sign 29-year-old Malian international Yves Bissouma in a Bosman move this summer after his departure from Tottenham Hotspur as a free agent.

According to a report by Sports Boom, Yves Bissouma is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are eager to bolster the first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 29-year-old midfielder, who is leaving Tottenham Hotspur as a free agent.

The report has suggested that Bissouma is “an attractive proposition for clubs looking to strengthen without spending heavily” due to his extensive experience in the Premier League. The update has also added that Brentford will compete with Crystal Palace in the battle for his signature.

Yves Bissouma and his troubled Tottenham time

Yves Bissouma has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth £25 million in July 2022. While the 29-year-old midfielder showed flashes of brilliance during his stint with the North London club, he had no future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after rubbing Thomas Frank the wrong way due to his attitude last year.

The situation did not change despite two managerial changes, and the Malian international managed only 605 minutes of game time in 11 appearances in the 2025/26 season. So, it is hardly surprising that Tottenham did not renew Bissouma’s terms, and he has become a free agent. The situation has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Crystal Palace among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

La Liga adventure on the horizon?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Yves Bissouma is understandable. The Eagles are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder, as Daichi Kamada faces an uncertain future at Selhurst Park after entering the final month of his contract. More importantly, they are worried about Adam Wharton amid his links with several high-profile Premier League clubs, including Liverpool.

Several candidates, including Hayden Hackney, have thus emerged on Crystal Palace’s wishlist, with Bissouma also a viable target. Despite his struggles at Tottenham, the 29-year-old brings a wealth of experience, having played in the Premier League over 200 times.

However, the opportunity to sign Bissouma in a bargain deal does not appeal only to Crystal Palace and Brentford. Recent reports have also linked him with Brighton & Hove Albion and Coventry City. So, an extended stay in the Premier League may be on the cards for the Malian midfielder.