Crystal Palace could pay Middlesbrough price for Hayden Hackney

Crystal Palace will look to beat Everton in the race to sign 23-year-old English midfielder Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough this summer.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Hayden Hackney is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Middlesbrough mainstay.

The Englishman is also a target for Everton, with the Merseyside club failing with a bid to sign him. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail report has revealed that Crystal Palace are “threatening to go closer to Boro’s asking price of £20 million” to win the battle for his signature, while the Toffees have prepared a bid worth £11 million plus £7 million.

Who is Hayden Hackney?

Hayden Hackney has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the EFL Championship since breaking into the first-team squad at Middlesbrough. The 23-year-old spent his formative years in England and graduated from the youth division at the North Yorkshire club in January 2021. However, he had to wait until the 2022/23 season to enjoy his breakthrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Hackney was excellent in the 2025/26 season, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in 41 outings across all competitions, though it was not enough to secure promotion. Meanwhile, the English midfielder’s progress at the EFL Championship club has piqued the attention of several well-known Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace and Everton.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Hayden Hackney makes sense. The Eagles are concerned about Adam Wharton’s long-term future amid the Englishman’s reported links with several high-profile clubs, including Liverpool. Hackney has thus emerged as a compelling option, as his productivity from central areas and passing ability offer a potential long-term midfield solution.

As for Everton, the Toffees need a long-term central midfield partner for James Garner, as Idrissa Gueye is in the twilight of his career. Additionally, Merlin Rohl struggled with fitness issues in the 2025/26 season. Hackney has thus emerged as a viable target, and recent reports suggested that they are the front-runners to secure his services.

However, with Crystal Palace ready to pay close to £20 million to sign Hackney, Everton’s bid now appears insufficient. Everton remain contenders but have signalled they will only proceed if the fee does not exceed £20 million, putting Palace in pole position as Middlesbrough’s asking price enters its endgame.