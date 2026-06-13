Brighton & Hove Albion ponder Yves Bissouma move, face Coventry City battle

Brighton are reportedly interested in bringing Yves Bissouma back to the club following his departure from Tottenham, but they could face competition from Coventry City.

Brighton and Coventry City are competing for Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma, now available on a free transfer following his departure from Tottenham. According to Sports Boom, both clubs are pursuing the midfielder ahead of the summer window.

Bissouma joined Spurs in 2022 but failed to establish himself as a regular starter over two seasons. Once his contract expired, Tottenham allowed him to depart on a free transfer. Teams from Turkey have shown interest in the past, while Valencia are also reportedly keen to sign him.

The 29-year-old Malian international made only Premier League appearances last season, but he somewhat helped the team avoid relegation. Spurs had no plans to offer him a new deal, which has now made him an exciting prospect on the market.

Brighton pursue experienced midfield reinforcement

Brighton are eager to re-sign Bissouma ahead of summer, with manager Fabian Hürzeler anticipating potential changes to his midfield setup, particularly should Carlos Baleba depart. Baleba has been linked with Manchester United, and Tottenham have also expressed interest. His existing ties to Brighton remain intact, a factor that could prove decisive in negotiations.

Although Brighton have also scouted Caleb Yirenkki from Nordsaelland, Bissouma’s free-agent status may make him a more immediate solution. The Malian might also consider the prospect of staying in England, where his family is settled, and could prioritise a move to Brighton if a deal can be struck. At the moment, no talks are taking place between the Seagulls and the player, although that stance could change in the near future.

Coventry’s top-flight recruitment drive

The biggest challenge Brighton might face in the Bissouma pursuit could come from Premier League newcomers Coventry City. Frank Lampard is reportedly seeking top-flight experienced players to further his project at the club after they secured promotion from the Championship.

Brighton’s established Premier League standing and familiarity to Bissouma may prove decisive, though his free-agent status means all three suitors—Brighton, Coventry, and overseas clubs—remain in contention.