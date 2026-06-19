Crystal Palace pushing to sign Arne Engels as Adam Wharton replacement

Crystal Palace are keen on acquiring the services of Celtic midfield mainstay Arne Engels to replace the exit-linked Adam Wharton.

Arne Engels could end up moving to Selhurst Park this summer, as Crystal Palace have ramped up their efforts to sign the Celtic mainstay, as per a report from TEAMtalk. The Eagles are looking at him as an ideal replacement for star midfielder Adam Wharton, who has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield.

Liverpool are plotting a big-money move for the English international. If the 22-year-old does end up joining the Merseyside club, the Eagles want to replace him with Engels, who enjoyed an exceptional 2025/26 campaign with the Scottish giants.

He was involved in 46 matches across competitions and finished with 15 goal contributions. While he prefers playing as a central midfielder, the 22-year-old Belgian international can feature in the holding role as well as a right-back when needed. His exceptional ball control, technical flair, eye for goal, and dynamic box-to-box style have placed him on the radar of a number of top clubs, including Crystal Palace.

Why are Crystal Palace after Engels?

The Eagles could end up losing Wharton this summer, amidst serious interest from Liverpool as well as other top clubs in the country. Palace are looking to prepare for his potential departure, and they have identified Engels as an ideal replacement because of his style of play and massive potential.

They are now pushing to get a deal done and want to be quick to ensure other interested clubs do not cause too many problems. Palace are pitching Engels on their project and a significant role in the team.

The 22-year-old joined Celtic back in 2024 from Augsburg for a club-record £11 million. Given his progress since moving to Glasgow, the Hoops are reluctant to lose him this early in his career. Since they have a strong negotiating position with his contract running until 2028, the Scottish outfit value him in excess of £25 million, as per the report.

Recouping that figure will allow them to make a significant profit, in case he does end up leaving. The player is reported to have recently switched to the DWMA football agency, which could signal his openness to a move. Given the track record Crystal Palace have of developing young talents, a switch to Selhurst Park would represent a compelling next step in his career.