Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham told to pay £25 million to sign Arne Engels, small discount possible.

Several Premier League clubs are expected to enter the market for midfield reinforcements before the transfer window closes, and one of Scotland’s most highly rated young players is emerging as a realistic option.

With Celtic preparing for further squad changes, speculation surrounding Arne Engels’ future has intensified in recent weeks. The Belgian midfielder is now attracting widespread interest from England and across Europe, with his desire to secure a move expected to accelerate negotiations in the coming days.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Fulham are among the clubs closely monitoring Engels, while Nottingham Forest and Sunderland have also tracked his progress. Despite earlier discussions failing to produce an agreement, Crystal Palace remain firmly in the race and continue to stay in contact with both Celtic and the player’s representatives.

Tottenham’s interest stems from uncertainty surrounding Lucas Bergvall, who is pushing for a move after the arrivals of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes significantly increased competition for places in midfield. Although Spurs have yet to progress beyond initial enquiries, Engels remains one of the players under consideration should Bergvall leave before the transfer deadline.

Celtic willing to negotiate despite £25 million valuation

Celtic have informed interested clubs that they value Engels at around £25 million, although sources suggest a deal could ultimately be completed for a figure slightly below that amount.

The Scottish champions are aware the midfielder has entered the final 18 months of his contract, reducing their negotiating leverage if they fail to sell this summer.

Engels has also made his intentions clear by informing the Celtic board that he wishes to leave. In an effort to facilitate a transfer, the 22-year-old has changed representation, moving from Wasserman to DWMA as preparations for a summer exit continue. Celtic are expected to intensify discussions after the World Cup as they seek to generate funds for their own recruitment plans.

Premier League and European competition growing

Crystal Palace view Engels as a versatile midfielder capable of strengthening Oliver Glasner’s squad, while Fulham appreciate his energy, technical quality and ability to operate in multiple central roles. For Tottenham, the Belgian represents a younger replacement should Bergvall depart, fitting the club’s long-term recruitment strategy.

AC Milan, Napoli and Lazio have all expressed interest from Serie A, while Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the situation. Engels’ representatives have contacted several clubs across Europe’s top five leagues in an effort to secure the best possible move. With Celtic also anticipating departures for players such as Daizen Maeda, the Scottish champions appear prepared for a busy conclusion to the transfer window.

This transfer has all the ingredients to develop quickly. Engels wants to leave, Celtic are open to selling, and the asking price is reasonable for a 22-year-old with significant potential. Tottenham’s interest will likely depend on Bergvall’s future, while Crystal Palace may have the clearest pathway to regular first-team football. At around £25 million, Engels represents one of the more attractive midfield opportunities available this summer, particularly if Celtic prove willing to negotiate a slight discount.