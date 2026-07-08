Fulham rival Everton in Daizen Maeda chase.

Daizen Maeda’s future at Celtic is expected to be resolved in the coming weeks, with several Premier League clubs now monitoring the Japan international.

The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his contract and is keen to test himself at the highest possible level. Celtic are understood to accept that a summer move may now suit all parties rather than risk losing him for free next year. The Scottish champions are prepared to consider offers if they receive a fee that reflects his importance to the squad.

According to Football Insider, Everton and Nottingham Forest are currently involved in an open race for Maeda, but Fulham and Brentford are also showing interest. The Premier League is believed to be a particularly attractive destination for the forward.

Maeda enjoyed another productive campaign last season, registering 17 goals and 10 assists in all competitions. That followed an outstanding 2024/25 season in which he scored 33 times, underlining his consistency and attacking threat. His World Cup involvement with Japan delayed concrete movement, but after their elimination by Brazil in the Round of 32, discussions over his next club are expected to accelerate.

Why Fulham and Everton are both attracted to Maeda

From a tactical perspective, Maeda offers the intensity Premier League clubs increasingly value. He presses aggressively, attacks space quickly and can operate across the frontline, making him useful in different systems.

For Fulham, his movement and work rate would help replace attacking output after changes in their forward line. He would provide direct running, pressing energy, and goals without requiring the team to be built entirely around him.

Everton’s long-standing interest also makes sense. David Moyes needs more reliable attacking depth, and Maeda’s experience, discipline and productivity would suit a side looking to become more efficient in the final third. The Japanese international could prove to be an inspired addition to the Toffees’ roster.

Should Maeda choose the Premier League?

This feels like the right time for Maeda to move as he has achieved plenty at Celtic and remains at an age where he can still make a serious impact in England. Fulham may offer a cleaner tactical pathway, while Everton could give him a more prominent role. Either way, Celtic are unlikely to keep him if a fair offer arrives. The player, for his part, appears ready for a new challenge.