Nottingham Forest working to sign Lucas Bergvall, Tottenham steadfast on price

Nottingham Forest are targeting Lucas Bergvall this summer despite Tottenham’s insistence on a £50 million asking price, with the Swedish midfielder intent on leaving Spurs.

According to TeamTalk, Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Tottenham over the midfielder. The Swede is intent on leaving Spurs this summer, as the north London club remain firm on their £50 million asking price.

David Ornstein reported that Lucas Bergvall had informed Tottenham of his desire to leave and take on a new challenge elsewhere. With Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali brought in for a combined £185 million, reportedly, Bergvall faces reduced opportunities at Spurs, a key reason for his desire to move.

The Italian manager’s plans may have been the catalyst in the midfielder’s decision-making, as Tottenham could be prepared to listen to offers, with Spurs reportedly demanding at least £50 million and are not expected to waver on their asking price for the Swedish midfielder.

Forest position themselves as front-runner

Tottenham are hoping for a bidding war in the coming period, according to reports, but they may continue to stand firm on their £50 million asking price. Nottingham Forest registered interest in Bergvall as soon as his desire to leave emerged, and now they are positioning themselves as the front-runners.

Forest have opened talks with Spurs, though negotiations are in early stages. The club must convince Bergvall that the City Ground is the right place for him to thrive, as the midfielder is expected to draw offers from Chelsea and Aston Villa.

The price point may be an issue for Forest, as they would prefer to pay less than the £50 million figure mentioned. The midfielder has scored two goals and nine assists in 78 Spurs appearances.

Nottingham Forest seek midfielders

Forest sold Elliot Anderson in a massive deal with Manchester City, and that could play an important role in discussions about Bergvall. Spurs could theoretically demand their asking price, knowing that Forest have cash to spend following the England international’s sale. The club are also looking at other options, such as Liverpool’s Curtis Jones, while several more names are part of their shortlist.

Forest must replace Anderson’s midfield depth, and Bergvall or even Jones could address that need. As for the Swede, it would take a major effort from the club to complete a deal with Tottenham, as they would also need to secure personal terms with the player quickly.