Tottenham will entertain bids for Lucas Bergvall this summer

Tottenham could reluctantly accept Lucas Bergvall’s departure this summer, with the Swedish midfielder keen on a new challenge elsewhere.

A Football Insider report has revealed that Lucas Bergvall has signalled his desire to leave Tottenham this summer. Spurs are now willing to consider offers for the Swedish midfielder. Spurs are demanding a significant fee, with several clubs already showing interest.

Tottenham have moved rather aggressively in the market to strengthen their squad and have already made some eye-catching signings. Mateus Fernandes arrived in an £85 million deal from West Ham, and the Lilywhites are following that signing with a sensational move for Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United in a deal that could reach the £100 million mark.

Those two arrivals, coupled with three defensive signings so far, have made Spurs stronger ahead of the new season, as the focus may now shift towards attacking arrivals. In the aftermath of Fernandes and Tonali’s arrivals, Tottenham could reluctantly accept the sale of the wantaway 20-year-old whizkid, Lucas Bergvall.

Wil Tottenham sell Lucas Bergvall?

David Ornstein on X broke the news of Bergvall’s desire to quit Spurs and move on to a new club this summer. Tottenham initially resisted but will now entertain offers for a substantial price they might set moving ahead.

Chelsea, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest were reportedly linked recently, while more teams could enter the frame moving forward. Real Madrid were also linked, according to another report, which makes it especially interesting, given that they are looking for a midfielder and have officially ruled themselves out of the running for Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández.

With Bergvall keen to leave Tottenham, he may weigh many proposals against the playing role he is offered. For instance, AC Milan are reportedly keen, as new manager Ruben Amorim might view the Swede as a key cog in his plans.

Lucas Bergvall can become a top star at his next club

Bergvall did struggle for game time at the end of the 2025/26 season under new Spurs boss De Zerbi, but he has already shown the massive talent he possesses. The 20-year-old is still very young and already has 78 appearances for Tottenham, so this experience will be key when clubs consider offers.

The Swedish midfielder has the ability to operate at a high level, and Tottenham will take this into account when naming their price. Interested clubs may view Bergvall as a key investment for the future, which could bring some interesting names into the mix as the market evolves.