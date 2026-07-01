Real Madrid line up summer move for Lucas Bergvall

Real Madrid are rumoured to be interested in a move for Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall, who was once a target for Barcelona.

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall, according to Fichajes, with a €40 million price tag mooted for the Swedish midfielder. Bergvall is reportedly keen to leave Spurs this summer, a decision likely influenced by Tottenham’s pursuit of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, both of whom would curtail his role in midfield.

Lucas Bergvall has divided opinion at Tottenham despite demonstrating the potential to reach elite level. His performances over two seasons have been inconsistent, though on his best days he displays the technical quality and vision expected of a top midfielder. His departure now appears likely, with Real Madrid’s reported interest adding to existing links from Premier League rivals and European clubs.

Why Real Madrid could pursue Bergvall

Real Madrid’s reported interest marks an unexpected suitor, as Jose Mourinho looks for midfield reinforcement. The idea would be to bring in a player with composure on the ball and the ability to control the tempo of the game in midfield.

Bergvall remains unproven at the highest level, but the relatively modest price tag makes him an attractive alternative to other targets. Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Enzo Fernandez, although Chelsea’s asking price presents a significant barrier to that deal.

On paper, Bergvall could serve as a lower-cost alternative to Fernandez, though there is a notable quality gap between the two players. Tottenham’s valuation of the midfielder may yet prove decisive, with Real Madrid potentially viewing him as more affordable than sustained investment in a proven star, especially with the report stating he could be made available for a starting price of €40 million.

Other suitors circle Bergvall

Bergvall is expected to attract multiple suitors once Tottenham confirm his availability. Interest is reported from Chelsea, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, and AC Milan, as well as Barcelona, who previously pursued him before his move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With the player keen to depart and Real Madrid now formally linked, the race for his signature is likely to intensify before the summer window closes. The €40 million price tag could play a significant role if this move was to happen, especially when comparing the other prices midfielders are being quoted for this summer.