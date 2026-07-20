Tottenham rival Crystal Palace, Fulham in Arne Engels chase

Tottenham are surprise contenders for Celtic midfielder Arne Engels, with Crystal Palace and Fulham also part of the race.

Tottenham have emerged as surprise contenders for Celtic midfielder Arne Engels, joining Crystal Palace and Fulham in the race, according to Football Insider. Crystal Palace and Fulham are reportedly also part of the race for the Belgian midfielder, with Celtic likely to consider offers.

Celtic reportedly rejected an offer from Nottingham Forest in January for Arne Engels, with suggestions that the bid was worth at least £25 million. Whether the Midlands side are keen again remains the question, but there are at least three London-based clubs that are interested in the Belgian star. The Scottish giants are reportedly open to considering offers, which could bring many teams into the mix.

Engels has extensive experience in the game despite being only 22, owing to his spells at Augsburg and now Celtic. At the latter, he has played more than 90 games across all competitions and has proved handy in attack by scoring 13 goals and providing 21 assists during his time in Scotland.

Why are Tottenham in Arne Engels’ pursuit?

Tottenham’s interest in Engels may stem from uncertainty over Lucas Bergvall’s future, with the midfielder linked to both Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United. Spurs have been busy in the transfer market, revamping their midfield setup with the arrivals of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

Engels’s midfield versatility and 13 goals and 21 assists in 90+ Celtic appearances make him an apt replacement should Spurs lose Bergvall. Spurs have also reportedly rejected a bid from Newcastle United for the Swede, signalling their reluctance to sell but underlining the market pressure they face to retain him.

Other Premier League contenders

Crystal Palace are one of those keen on bringing in Engels, as they view the Belgian as a replacement for Adam Wharton, according to reports. Engels’ goal-scoring midfield role mirrors Wharton’s attacking contributions, positioning him as a direct tactical heir should Wharton depart. There is a fair basis for that claim, as Wharton’s future is uncertain at Selhurst Park, and the club will look to spend big on the right players to strengthen their squad.

Fulham are also reportedly interested, with manager Alvaro Arbeloa eager to build his own team with the right players. Arbeloa’s desire to sign Engels remains unconfirmed, but for the Belgian, a move to either club could serve as a platform to establish himself as a Premier League midfielder while contributing offensively.