Liverpool, Manchester United make approach for Francisco Conceicao move

Liverpool and Manchester United could approach Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao amid their search for a similar profile of player.

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly considering moves for Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as both clubs search for wide attacking reinforcements.

In the case of Francisco Conceicao, a door might open towards a switch to the Premier League, something that Juventus would reportedly welcome in the current circumstances. The Portuguese wide man has been a decent option for the Bianconeri since arriving from FC Porto, making 82 appearances over two seasons, scoring 11 times and assisting as many goals.

Juventus have recently reached an agreement for Kerim Alajbegovic from Bayer Leverkusen, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, meaning they might consider parting ways with Conceicao. The likely decision may not come from a sporting standpoint but rather a financial one, as the Bianconeri may have to balance their books. The report states they would be open to selling the winger if they can receive €40-50 million, including bonuses.

Why do Manchester United and Liverpool want Conceicao?

Manchester United were previously linked with Conceicao, according to reports, as there were suggestions they were eager to find wide attacking options for their team. While the arrival of someone like Conceicao may not be seen as a necessity, it would become important if they end up selling Amad Diallo, although the Ivorian winger is reportedly planning to stay.

In the current market, where clubs are demanding absurd sums for their wide attackers, the €40-50 million-rated Juventus winger may seem like a bargain of sorts. Moreover, his age makes him a long-term investment, which could entice the Red Devils, although with Amad and Bryan Mbeumo in their ranks, a move seems unlikely.

Liverpool were also reportedly linked with Conceicao earlier in the summer, and their need is more of a necessity than a luxury. The Merseyside outfit have a big task on their hands to fill the gap left by Mohamed Salah, and in recent times they have also been reportedly linked with Bournemouth’s Rayan.

The reported availability of Conceicao will pique their interest in the Portuguese attacker, and at that price it would make sense. Liverpool are also chasing Bradley Barcola from PSG, according to reports, and signing the Frenchman will cost them a large sum of money, which will further strengthen the need to be smart about spending on a new right winger.